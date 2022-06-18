Rinku Rajguru Has THIS To Say About Playing Acid Attack Survivor In Aathva Rang Premacha

Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru is all set to play the role of acid attack survivor in her upcoming film Aathva Rang Premacha. She is paired opposite Vishal Aanand in the film. Rinku has worked very hard to play the role of the acid attack survivor in the film. She has done prosthetic makeup for the first time.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Rinku Rajguru spoke about her role and shared her opinion on playing the role of acid attack survivor in Aathva Rang Premacha. Rinku said, "It is a story of a girl who belongs to a middle-class family. It is a complete mixture of a love story, drama and suspense. I am playing the role of an acid victim in this film. This role is very different from the roles which I have portrayed so far."

Rinku Rajguru further revealed that playing the role of an acid attack victim was not easy for her. She called the experience 'heart-wrenching'. She concluded her statement by stating, "We cannot imagine the pain they go through. I think every girl wants to look beautiful and loves to dress up. After one such incident, she has to bear that pain till her death. I don't think, she deserves this."

Talking about Aathva Rang Premacha, the film is directed by Khushboo Sinha. The film was released on June 17, 2022, in theatres.