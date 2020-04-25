Lara Dutta On Playing A Cop In Hundred: Finally Got To Know What Bollywood Heroes Feel In A Film

Lara Dutta is coming to the digital screen with Hotstar Specials original show, Hundred. The show sees Lara playing the role of a police officer, who hires a terminally ill Netra, played by Rinku Rajguru, as an undercover officer. The two women then, in their own ways, try to fulfil each other's dreams, and what ensues is a thrilling ride.

During a recent interview with Indian express, Lara talked about playing a police officer on screen and being directed by a female director. On why she chose Hundred for her digital debut, she said, "I had been waiting for a role and premise like this, in which I could sink in my teeth as an actor. Most roles when it comes to women are pretty much one dimensional, but this was very different. Also, I have never had a woman director. I have been a fan of Ruchi's work and sensibilities. So when she called, I was game for it just by listening to it. And, I have never played a cop before."

"The two primary characters are very different personalities and are forced to rely on each other to fulfil their goals. I have done humour before, but the tone of this show is very different - slightly sarcastic and dark. It was a great opportunity for me to do something new," Lara Dutta added.

Dutta, who won Miss India and Miss Universe too, said that shooting for Hundred was great fun. "After 15 years, I finally got to know what a Bollywood hero feels like in a film. There were multiple love angles, action, firing guns, chasing the bad guys, dancing and more."

Hundred also stars Sairat fame Rinku Rajguru and television star Karan Wahi in the lead roles. Directed by Ruchi Narain, Ashutosh Shah and Taher Shabbir, the eight-episode series is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

