Sindhutai Sapkal Passes Away, Tejaswini Pandit Pens Emotional Note; Marathi Celebs Mourn Her Demise

Renowned social worker Sindhutai Sapkal passed away on Tuesday (January 4, 2021) due to a heart attack in a hospital in Pune. She was 74. The female social worker had inspired a lot of people with her tragic life story. Director Anant Mahadevan had also made a biopic on her life, Mee Sindhutai Sapkal, in which Marathi actress Tejaswini Pandit played her role.

Sindhutai Sapkal aka Mai's demise indeed left people heartbroken. Actress Tejaswini Pandit mourned her death by penning an emotional note for Sindhutai in Marathi on Instagram. In her note, Tejaswini slammed the people who trolled her for not reacting to Sindhutai's demise soon after the news came out. The actress stated that Sindhutai was like a family to her and changed her life as a person and as an actor.

Tejaswini Pandit's post reads, "अनेक लोकांनी विचारलं तू अजून कसं काही लिहलं नाहीस....पोस्ट नाही केलं ? पटकन judge करतो ना आपण त्यांच्या social media वरुन माणसाला ? पण कुटुंबातल्या माणसांना घरातलं कुणी गेल्यावर social media वर पोस्ट करण्याची मनःस्थिति आणि वेळ खरंच असतो ?! माझीही काहीशी अशीच अवस्था झाली. रात्री ममता ताईच्या ph वरुन बातमी confirm झाल्यावर काही क्षण पायातली ताकदच गेली. थक्क झाले होते. खूप वेळ ph वाजत होता. प्रतिक्रियेसाठी.काही जड छातीने उचलले, काही नाही उचलता आले....कारण ती वेळ खरंच नाजूक होती. माई आणि मी रोज संपर्कात होतो का तर नाही....पण तुमच्या आयुष्यात एखादी अशी व्यक्ती येऊन जाते, की तुमचं आयुष्यच बदलून जातं आणि ह्यात त्यांचा हातभार आहे ह्याचं त्यांना भान ही नसतं. चित्रपटानंतर काही वेळा त्यांना भेटण्याचा योग आला....कधीच कुणाला नावाने हाक न मारता "बाळा" म्हणणार्‍या माईंना माझं नाव मात्र पाठ होतं. हातात हात घेऊन माझी पाठ थोपटायच्या. मला चित्रपट बघून कायम म्हणायच्या "मी हे आयुष्य जगले आहे पण तू मला जिवंत केलंस ! "अभिनेत्री" म्हणून ,एक तेजस्विनी पंडित आहे बरंका इथे अशी ओळख मला मी सिंधुताई सपकाळ ह्या चित्रपटाने दिली. अनेक आंतराष्ट्रीय, राष्ट्रीय पुरस्कार आम्ही पटकावले. अभिमान वाटतो की ज्या कलाक्षेत्रात मी काम करते , त्यातून माईंचं हे महान कार्य लोकांपर्यंत पोहोचवण्याचा खारी चा का असेना पण मला वाटा उचलता आला. आणि एक व्यक्ति म्हणून त्यांचा तो अविस्मरणीय प्रवास मी screen वर जगू शकले त्यातून बरेच काही शिकू शकले ह्याचा आनंद आहे. परकाया प्रवेश म्हणतात ना तेच ! कळत नकळत खूप काही दिलं तुम्ही मला माई. महाराष्ट्र तुमच्या जाण्याने पोरका झाला...! पण माझ्यासाठी तुम्ही जिवंतच असाल. आणि तुमच्यावर आधारित असलेला चित्रपट तुमच्या लढवय्या वृत्तीची, तुमच्या संघर्षाची ग्वाही, प्रेरणा माझ्या रूपी देत राहील. लोकहो एक विनंती.... घाई घाई ने RIP लिहिण्याच्या ह्या जगात त्यांचंही एक कुटुंब आहे (आणि ते खूप मोठं आहे) ते अत्यंत अवघड परिस्थितीतून जात आहे ह्याचा आपल्याला विसर पडण्याची शक्यता आहे... त्यांना वेळ द्या. Let them atleast have some time to mourn on a family members death. तब्येत बरी नसल्यामुळे उद्या त्यांच्या अंत्यदर्शनासाठी जाता येणार नाही पण ईश्वर चरणी प्रार्थना- माईंच्या आत्म्यास शांती लाभो. आणि ममता ताई, दीपक दादा, ममता बाल सदन च्या कुटुंबाला ह्या अवघड परिस्थितीशी लढण्याची ताकद देवो. ओम शांती. माई....💔- तुमचीच चिंधी, सिंधुताई आणि माई."

Let us tell you, Mee Sindhutai Sapkal received a positive response from the masses and the film bagged four National Film Awards. Coming back to her demise, not only Tejaswini Pandit, but several Marathi celebs also mourned Sindhutai Sapkal's death on social media.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted, "Dr. Sindhutai Sapkal will be remembered for her noble service to society. Due to her efforts, many children could lead a better quality of life. She also did a lot of work among marginalised communities. Pained by her demise. Condolences to her family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Talking about Sindhutai Sapkal, she was known as the 'Mother of thousand orphans'. She had adopted nearly 2000 orphans and is also a grandmother to many. She had received several awards for her social service. For the unversed, Sindhutai was forced to quit her education after fourth grade. At the age of 12, she was married to a man who was 20-years older than her. When she was nine months pregnant, Sindhutai was beaten and abandoned by her husband.

She gave birth to a baby girl in a semi-conscious state. After facing a lot of struggle, she realized that there were many children abandoned by their parents and are living on the streets. She adopted them as her own. Sindhutai Sapkal had also appeared on the Kaun Banega Crorepati (2019). Host Amitabh Bachchan admired her courage and took blessings from her.

May her soul rest in peace!