Kacha Badam Singer Bhuban Badyakar Hospitalised After A Car Accident

Singer Bhuban Badyakar who became a social media sensation after his song 'Kacha Badam' became viral has now suffered a car accident after which he was rushed to the hospital. Badyakar's track became viral after he was spotted singing the same while selling peanuts in West Bengal. The singer is from West Bengal's Birbhum district and resides in the Kuraljuri village.

Talking about the incident, Bhuban Badyakar suffered the accident while learning how to drive his new car. The singer was immediately taken to a super-speciality hospital, having hurt his chest. According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Badyankar had purchased a second-hand car and was learning how to drive the same after which the unfortunate incident took place.

Meanwhile, in an interview with My Kolkata, Bhuban Badyakar had spoken about his song 'Kacha Badam' becoming a global sensation. The singer had said, "No, I could never imagine it. In fact, such a thought is beyond me. But by the grace of God and with everyone's blessings, it has become viral. I thank the person who made the video and put it up on social media. I do not know who they are, but I wish them well."

Bhuban Badyankar had also spoken about taking things like old phones and other items instead of money which is also evident from his lyrics. Bhuban added, "To be perfectly honest, it's so I can earn some more profit. If I sell peanuts only in exchange for money, the profit is not much. But if I get an item of similar weightage, unless it is completely ruined, I sell them all to a factory where I make a Rs 5 profit instead of Rs 2.5."

The singer furthermore spoke about how his life has changed overnight after he rose to fame because of his song 'Kacha Badam' going viral. Bhuban Badyankar said, "Life has taken a turn beyond my imagination. I still do not understand why people are showing me this kind of love. The government and state police have given me so much support. Celebrities are speaking highly of me! I am eternally grateful to everyone - everyone who has shown me love blessed me, who want to see me perform or take selfies with me. This is an incredible feeling of acceptance and I wholeheartedly thank everyone. My words are not polished, but they come from the heart."