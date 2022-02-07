Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Kishori Shahane’s Car Meets With An Accident; Shares PICS Of Damaged Car

Kishori Shahane, who is seen in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, met with a near-fatal car accident on Saturday (February 5) at Pawna Lake near Mumbai. The actress shared pictures of her damaged car from the accident site.

In the first picture, a truck is seen brushing against the side of a car damaging the doors. The other picture gave a glimpse of her damaged car- the door next to the driver's seat was mangled.



The actress captioned the pictures as, "Our car met with an accident.. car destroyed,lives saved..God Bless..Jako rakhe saiya maar sake na koi. #save #life #godbless @varun_vij @hashmegh @bobbyvij17 @deepakbalrajvij."

Celebrities and fans expressed concern and commented on her post. One of the user commented, "Plz take care," another user wrote, "Thank God you are fine Ma'am. Stay safe. ❤️💐🙏🏻."

A few others commented, "Bada sankat tal gaya mam. Thank to god," "Hope u all r safe," "Oh no 🥺 that's a scary one... Hope you are fine" and "Thank god your fine madam please take care."

Among celebrities, Sheetal Maulik wrote, "This was major @kishorishahane thank god no one was hurt" and Adish Vaidya commented, "Thank god u both are fine🙏🙏🙏."

Currently, Kishori plays the role of Bhavani Chavan in GHKPM. She was seen in other popular shows like Ishq Mein Marjawan, Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Jassi Jaisi Koi Nahin, Ghar Ek Mandir and Sindoor. The actress had also participated in Bigg Boss Marathi 2 (2019) and had bagged the fifth place.