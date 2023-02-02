Vijay Antony’s First Tweet After Surgery Goes Viral: Says ‘Feeling Happier Than Ever..’

Today, he said on his Twitter page that he has recovered 90 percent. His broken jaw and nose bones have joined together. He said that he feels happier than before. He also mentioned that he did not know the reason.

Actor Vijay Antony is undergoing treatment after being injured in an accident in Malaysia recently. Reports have surfaced that he has suffered a facial injury and has been operated on. In this situation, Vijay Antony Tweeted that he is 90 percent recovered and has started the shooting of Pichaikaran 2.

Actor Vijay Antony made his debut as a music composer in Tamil and has composed music for several films. He has given a lot of peppy songs to the fans in many films and his background music always stands tall. He has established himself as an actor and producer at one stage.

Pichaikaran became the best film in Vijay Antony's career. He impressed the fans greatly by acting in this character as a son who begs for his ailing mother. After the reception of this film, the second part of the film is currently being made.

This second part is being directed by Vijay Antony himself. While the shooting of the film took place in many places including Malaysia, he met with an accident a few days ago when he was acting in a scene where he was driving a sky jet in Malaysia. The accident left him with very serious injuries.

Subsequently, he was treated at a famous hospital in Chennai. He was operated on for multiple injuries on his face. A few days ago, he raised his finger and said that he is fine and will talk to his fans soon.

Today, he said on his Twitter page that he has recovered 90 percent. His broken jaw and nose bones have joined together. He said that he feels happier than before. He also mentioned that he did not know the reason for this.

He said in his tweet that Pichaikaran 2 is scheduled to release in April, so the shooting of the film has started today. Pichaikaran released to great reviews and collections, now Pichaikaran 2 is expected to receive the same response.