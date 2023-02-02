Vijay Antony’s First Tweet After Surgery Goes Viral: Says ‘Feeling Happier Than Ever..’
Today, he said on his Twitter page that he has recovered 90 percent. His broken jaw and nose bones have joined together. He said that he feels happier than before. He also mentioned that he did not know the reason.
Pichaikaran
became
the
best
film
in
Vijay
Antony's
career.
He
impressed
the
fans
greatly
by
acting
in
this
character
as
a
son
who
begs
for
his
ailing
mother.
After
the
reception
of
this
film,
the
second
part
of
the
film
is
currently
being
made.
This
second
part
is
being
directed
by
Vijay
Antony
himself.
While
the
shooting
of
the
film
took
place
in
many
places
including
Malaysia,
he
met
with
an
accident
a
few
days
ago
when
he
was
acting
in
a
scene
where
he
was
driving
a
sky
jet
in
Malaysia.
The
accident
left
him
with
very
serious
injuries.
Subsequently,
he
was
treated
at
a
famous
hospital
in
Chennai.
He
was
operated
on
for
multiple
injuries
on
his
face.
A
few
days
ago,
he
raised
his
finger
and
said
that
he
is
fine
and
will
talk
to
his
fans
soon.
Dear
friends,
I
am
safely
recovered
from
a
severe
jaw
and
nose
injury
during
Pichaikkaran
2
shoot
in
Malaysia.
I
just
completed
a
major
surgery.
I
will
talk
to
you
all
as
soon
as
possible😊✋
Thank
you
for
all
your
support
and
concern
for
my
health🙏❤️
Today,
he
said
on
his
Twitter
page
that
he
has
recovered
90
percent.
His
broken
jaw
and
nose
bones
have
joined
together.
He
said
that
he
feels
happier
than
before.
He
also
mentioned
that
he
did
not
know
the
reason
for
this.
He
said
in
his
tweet
that
Pichaikaran
2
is
scheduled
to
release
in
April,
so
the
shooting
of
the
film
has
started
today.
Pichaikaran
released
to
great
reviews
and
collections,
now
Pichaikaran
2
is
expected
to
receive
the
same
response.
Story first published: Thursday, February 2, 2023, 16:09 [IST]