Rapper Raftaar Tests COVID-19 Positive; Says Waiting To Be Tested Again

Rapper Raftaar announced through his Instagram handle that he has tested COVID-19 positive. The singer also revealed he is asymptomatic and is currently living in isolation at home. However, Raftaar believes there might be a technical error in the testing because he feels fit and fine.

On Wednesday, Raftaar shared a message written in Hindi, which translates to, "Hi everybody, wanted to share a quick update with you. I had to go on Roadies. For that I had to undergo COVID tests. In the first two tests, I tested negative. But my today's test result has come positive. The BMC has instructed me to stay in isolation, so I have isolated myself at home."

Raftaar shared a series of videos on Instagram stories talking about his diagnosis. He was tested for COVID-19 before starting MTV's reality show Roadies' shoot. He also asked his fans to not worry about his health and said that he is "fit and fine."

"I am waiting to be tested again because I feel there must be some technical error, because I am just fit and fine, I am not feeling unwell. I don't think I have the disease because I don't display any symptoms or traits. But it's my duty to isolate myself and I assure you all that I am fit and fine. Please don't worry, I will keep you updated regarding my health. I have already started getting calls. I don't know how people got this information so fast. Don't worry, I will take care of myself. All of you please take care," he added.

According to reports, Raftaar is all set to turn producer for a yet-untitled film starring Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Raftaar was all set to be one of the leaders of the new season of Roadies along with Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa and Neha Dhupia.

