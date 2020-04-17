    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Raftaar Reacts To Neha Dhupia Getting Trolled For Slamming Roadies Contestant

      By
      |

      Neha Dhupia is seen as a gang leader in the youth-based show, Roadies Revolution. The actress is known for being outspoken and is often praised for the same. But her recent comment didn't go down well with the netizens who trolled her and called her #fakefeminist. It all started when Neha slammed a contestant who had slapped his girlfriend for cheating on him. The Julie actress had stated that 'it’s her choice’ to be with the five boys at the same time.

      This was followed by the actress releasing an official statement claiming that she was being misrepresented but continues to stand by her comment as she spoke about violence against women and adultery being wrong. Neha also called out the harassment she and her family had to deal with as naysayers kept bombarding them with abusive comments and messages.

      Neha Dhupia

      And now, in a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, on being quizzed about the entire episode, Roadies co-judge and rapper Raftaar replied, “What is the difference? She abused the boy and every one else abused her. Nikkhil (Chinapa) Sir did not abuse anyone but everyone abused him. So what changed? It’s just action and reaction. If you pay attention, whatever is happening is not bringing any change.” (sic)

      He then went to confess that he did feel bad for the guy. Raftaar said, “What happened to that guy was very wrong. I was also feeling very bad. When the video ended, I only told him, 'Karan, people aren’t angry with you because hit her. They are angry because you think you were right to have hit her.”

      Neha Dhupia

      He went on to add, “The way he was speaking and the way he was responding… he did not seem sorry for it. He seemed glad about the fact that he hit her. Why he hit her is something else. We do not want to get into anybody’s personal life. It depends on how close two people in a relationship are, and how much freedom they grant each other. If you hold the right to hit someone, probably that someone also has the right to hit you back. It did not look like he had a realization of his own wrong-doing. But it might also have been the case that he believed what he did was right.”

      ALSO READ: Neha Dhupia Says The Lockdown Will Be A Story To Tell Her Daughter Mehr When She Grows Up

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 20:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X