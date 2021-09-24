Shankar Mahadevan Reacts To Cadbury’s Iconic Ad With Woman Cricketer; Says ‘After 27 Years It Is Back!’

The new recreated Cadbury ad has been trending on the internet as it has all the elements to make you feel nostalgic and feel proud to be the born of the 90s. The commercial is a recreation of the iconic 1994 one in which a girl celebrates her cricketer boyfriend's big win with a carefree dance on the cricket ground. While recreating the same ad, the makers kept the essence, reversed the character as a boy does a carefree dance after his cricketer-girlfriend hits a six.

Notably, both the ads had singer-music composer Shankar Mahadevan's original song, 'Kuch Khaas Hai'. Interestingly, the new ad caught his attention as well, and made him nostalgic. He recently took to Instagram and shared the Cadbury ad with the caption, "After 27 years it is back !! The roles are reversed !! The company has decided to retain the same song that I had had recorded then in 1994 !! Nostalgiaaaa !!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Wow! Fans can't stop praising Shankar Mahadevan for his beautiful voice in the commercial, and it has indeed refreshed the old and golden memories of social media users. Reacting to his post, singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote, "Wow!! Brought back all the old memories ❤️❤️."

Akriti Kakar commented, "This one has memories attached to it ❤️." Apart from them, several people have commented on his Instagram post. For the unversed, the jingle was composed by Louis Banks.

Interestingly, viewers are also praising the male actor for perfectly recreating the dance steps that were made famous by model Shimona Rashi in the original Cadbury ad. He has become famous on the internet.