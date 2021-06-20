Sony YAY! Brings Leading Musicians Together To Wield The Power Of Music For Kids

The power of music can play an instrumental role in kids’ life by instilling hope and inspiring positive outlook in them. With this objective in mind, Sony YAY! - the popular kids’ entertainment channel carries forward its tradition of bringing children closer to the power of music on this World Music Day. The channel was joined by the leading musicians of the country like Rekha Bhardwaj, Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, Vishal Dadlani, Shaan, and Suneeta Rao who have donated their autographed musical instruments for kids who otherwise might not have the privilege of its access.

Through this initiative, the musicians and channel team up to empower kids to start on their much-awaited musical journey. Forces of the Indian music industry like Rekha Bhardwaj who has given us tunes like Sasural Genda Phool. donated her Digital Ragini for this initiative. The coolest sonic trio of the Hindi film industry Shankar-Ehsaan- Loy autographed a Ukulele, Clap Box, and Guitar respectively. Known for his epic romantic tunes and velvety voice, singer Shaan signed a Mandolin for the kids. Lastly, since the '90s fever is trending, the melody queen of the era, Suneeta Rao has also shown her support by signing a Bongo Drum.

Leena Lele Dutta, Business Head, Sony Pictures Networks India, Kids’ Genre!

“It's been a tough year for kids. Music has always gone beyond the boundaries of entertainment to being relaxing and healing thus aiding and empowering kids to overcome any challenges. Our initiative for world music day recognises the need to reinforce the importance of celebrating music amongst kids. I thank each one of the musical heroes for participating and inspiring hope and positivity in the lives of kids.”

Shaan

“Throughout my career, music has always taught me valuable life lessons. It has taught me patience and hard work and this World Music Day, I hope that children across the world learn the importance of perseverance and adopt the value of hard work. Through this initiative by Sony YAY!, I hope we bring inspiration in the lives of these kids.”

Shankar Mahadevan

“It’s a difficult time for everyone as we all have been spending time at home in isolation. Having ample time at our disposal as we stay indoors, we must put some aside to celebrate a wonderful thing called music. For it is something that can be your friend, philosopher, guide, it can just be with you. So, on World Music Day, create, innovate, introspect and see what kind of talent you have and how much can you nurture it. I am extremely thankful to Sony YAY! and their entire team for helping us embark on this beautiful journey of music together.”