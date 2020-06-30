Katy Perry Opens Up About Mental Health, Says She Felt Suicidal During Split From Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry Believes Gratitude Saved Her

Katy also added that she believes gratitude saved her life. "It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time. Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn't find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped but I found the ways to be grateful, " CNN quotes her as saying.

Katy Says Faith Helped Her Recover

After battling depression and anxiety for years, it was her faith that helped her recover. She revealed that she now has a different outlook on life. "Hope has always been an option for me ... because of my relationship with God and something bigger than me. If I'm the only one controlling my destiny of course it's going to be, like, I am going to drive it into the ground. My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I'm not disposable, and that, you know, every person that's been created has a purpose."

Katy And Orlando Are Expecting Their First Child

The American Idol judge is expecting her first child with Bloom. After separating in 2017, the duo got back together after a year in April 2018. Orlando reportedly proposed Katy in 2019 and the couple is all set to tie the knot soon.