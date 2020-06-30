Katy Perry Opens Up About Mental Health, Says She Felt Suicidal During Split From Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry during an interview with radio show Q on CBC, opened up about her mental health issues. The American singer revealed that she went through a breakdown after her split from Orlando Bloom in 2017. At the time, she was also facing troubles with her musical career as she had recorded poor album sales.
Katy said that she had hit rock bottom in her personal and professional life. "I lost my smile, I don't know if my smile was ever fully, like, authentically mine but I was riding on the high of a smile for a long time. Which was the validation, love, and admiration from the outside world, and then that shifted. I had broken up with my boyfriend, who is now my baby-daddy-to-be, and then I was excited about flying high off the next record and the record didn't get me high any more ... The validation didn't get me high, and so I just crashed."
Katy Perry Believes Gratitude Saved Her
Katy also added that she believes gratitude saved her life. "It was so important for me to be broken so that I could find my wholeness in a whole different way. And be more dimensional than just living my life like a thirsty pop star all the time. Gratitude is probably the thing that saved my life, because if I didn't find that I would have wallowed in my own sadness and probably just jumped but I found the ways to be grateful, " CNN quotes her as saying.
Katy Says Faith Helped Her Recover
After battling depression and anxiety for years, it was her faith that helped her recover. She revealed that she now has a different outlook on life. "Hope has always been an option for me ... because of my relationship with God and something bigger than me. If I'm the only one controlling my destiny of course it's going to be, like, I am going to drive it into the ground. My hope is that something bigger than me created me for a purpose and created me for a reason, and that I'm not disposable, and that, you know, every person that's been created has a purpose."
Katy And Orlando Are Expecting Their First Child
The American Idol judge is expecting her first child with Bloom. After separating in 2017, the duo got back together after a year in April 2018. Orlando reportedly proposed Katy in 2019 and the couple is all set to tie the knot soon.
Katy Perry Welcomes Baby Girl With Fiance Orlando Bloom
Prince Charles Names Katy Perry British Asian Trust Ambassador