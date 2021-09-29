Britney Spears's Conservatorship: Judge To Consider Requests To Terminate The Conservatorship

Britney Spears's lawyer has filed in court to terminate the conservatorship. The filing accuses Jamie of crossing "unfathomable lines" and engaging in "horrifying and unconscionable invasions of his adult daughter's privacy".

According to recent reports, a judge will consider requests to remove her father as the authority over her estate and to terminate the legal arrangement altogether. Brintey's fans have been gathering across LA showing their support for the singer demanding that the court terminate Jamie's role as conservator of the singer's estate.

The new hearing on Wednesday (September 29) came after the release of a new documentary alleging that Jamie had a security team monitoring the pop star's private conversations along with recording her interactions with her boyfriend and children.

For the unversed, The pop star's personal life and finances have been controlled by the controversial legal arrangement for 13 years by her father. On the other hand, Lawyers for Jamie have previously said that he would step down "when the time is right", but has continued to fight efforts to immediately suspend him.

The singer's lawyer, Mathew Rosengart also accused Jaime in court of trying "to avoid accountability and justice". He revealed that the conservatorship requires Spears to pay for her father's attorneys and other bills. She has been forced to pay roughly $540,000 for Jamie's "media matters" as he fights her requests.

While the case has caused a global outrage among Britney fans, earlier this week, US Senate held a hearing on "toxic conservatorships" and said, "There are many others whose names, whose lives, whose stories we often don't know."