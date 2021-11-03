Britney Spears' Wedding On Hold While Conservatorship Ruling Is Awaited

Pop-star Britney Spears and her fiance Sam Asghari are reportedly waiting for the pending conservatorship ruling. Sources told TMZ, the couple has not made any wedding plans yet but wants to buy a house soon but have kept the plans on hold.

Britney's 13-year-long conservatorship is still making headlines as the court ruling has not made it null yet. Reportedly, Britney's father Jamie and others have urged the judge to end it without the singer's mental evaluation.

As per TMZ, The judge may want to hear from psychiatrists and other doctors before making the decision but it is up to the judge whether to cut Britney free without another evaluation. New court new documents, originally submitted on October 27 recently made public revealed that Jamie Spears and his legal team were served a request for a sworn deposition as well as a discovery request for Jamie to turn over all communications and payments related to the 13-year conservatorship.

In the latest filing, Spears' lawyer Mathew Rosengart said that she will continue to seek termination of the conservatorship without undergoing a psychological evaluation.

"Ms. Spears has made her wishes known about ending the conservatorship she has endured for so long and she has pleaded with this Court to 'let her have her life back,' without an evaluation, recently attending two Court hearings and asking this Court directly to end the conservatorship. It is respectfully submitted - with the consent of all parties - that the time has come," Rosengart wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Britney has revealed that she is writing a book about a ghost stuck in limbo. On the other hand, Sam will be soon seen playing a key role in the upcoming action-packed movie Hot Seat, starring Mel Gibson.