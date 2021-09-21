Emotional Jimin Once Apologised To ARMY For Not Being Able To Perform

BTS has been performing across the globe for years, however, there have been occasions where one of the members has been unable to perform. In 2017, Jimin was advised to sit out one of the concerts owing to his sore muscles. However, the singer felt terrible and got emotional as he apologised to his fans.

While BTS were travelling for the Wings Tour in 2017, the group announced that Jimin will not be able to perform due to health issues. He also shared an official statement that he was experiencing cramps in his neck and shoulder and apologised to fans for his absence.

Yet, he did not miss the opportunity to interact with his fans at the venue. Jimin took to the stage alongside RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V, Jungkook ​and said, I'm terribly sorry. Let's get together again soon, I love you and thank you," he said, fighting back tears.

Later, it was in their docu-series Burn The Stage, it was revealed Jimin had a hard time sitting out the Macau concert. Jimin could be seen trying his best to convince the management and fellow BTS members to allow him to perform.

He said, "I'd have nothing to say if I were injured, but what I have is just a bad case of sore muscles." In an interview, he then added, "I hate the fact that I can't be on stage today. By missing out, our performance would look awkward on stage. That might distract the audience and fans might worry about me. We worked so hard for this, and it's the finale of our tour. There's no knowing when we'll be back for fans to see us so I felt really bad about it."

BTS recently attended the UN General Assembly along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in in New York. The group not only spoke at the event but also played a pre-recorded version of their recent release Permission to Dance.