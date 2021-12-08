BTS Singer V Joins Instagram, Becomes Fastest to Score 10 Million Followers

Another BTS member has made his Instagram debut. While the group had made a common account in Instagram now, Jin, Jimin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, and V have created their own separate accounts.

With the social media debut, V has managed to set a new record by gaining an impressive number of followers in the shortest amount of time. Kim Taehyung reportedly beat Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie who had set the record for reaching 1 million followers in record time. Now the BTS vocalist set the new record by reaching 10 million followers on Instagram in record time. His account currently has reached 17.8 million followers within days of debut.

While V has been sharing photos of his dogs on the photo-sharing platform, BTS leader RM seems to be utilising the opportunity to share his own love for the sea, cats, and all things natural. Take a look at the posts,

The group made their individual accounts a day after BTS' entertainment company BigHit Music had announced that the seven members will be taking their second official extended period of rest after working on their craft since the pandemic started.

This will also mark the group's first-holiday break with family since their debut in 2013. The statement revealed that the group will also be utilizing the time to work on their upcoming album and their in-person March 2022 concert in Seoul.

The company has also made a plea with fans to give the band members some space until then, "We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest."