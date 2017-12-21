 »   »   » Velaikkaran - 5 Seconder Sting: Nayanthara As Mrinalini Looks Ravishing

Velaikkaran - 5 Seconder Sting: Nayanthara As Mrinalini Looks Ravishing

Nayanthara has been raising the temperatures as the official handle of movie Velaikkaran are posting some really gorgeous promos of the actress from the movie and we just can't stop drooling over her!

The much awaited movie Velaikkaran stars Fahadh Faasil, Sivakarthikeyan and Nayanthara in the lead roles.

Directed by Mohan Raja, Velaikkaran is an action entertainer film with a relevant social message. It is produced by R.D.Raja, while the music for this action-thriller is by Anirudh Ravichander. The film is all set to hit the theatres on December 22, 2017.


Also watch below, the 5 seconder sting of Fahadh Faasil

Velaikkaran
Thursday, December 21, 2017, 12:24 [IST]
