 »   »   » When Nayanthara Got Special Wishes From This Director!

Fondly called as the lady Superstar of Tamil cinema, beauty siren Nayanthara celebrated her 33rd birthday on 18th of November. The actress is a synonym of hard work and determination. If life gives second chance, then one needs to churn out the best of it like Nayanthara.

The Chandramukhi actress who was a star during her first innings had to take a brief break due to her personal reasons. Post the brief hiatus, the elegant actress came back with a bang in her second innings with back to back blockbusters. She once again proved that the role of heroines is not just restricted to shaking leg with heroes, but instead is much more than that.

Nayanthara has been way too brilliant in selecting her scripts and has indeed been highly successful. Her latest outing, Aramm, a social message drama, has been a terrific blockbuster at the box office with rave critic reviews.

The best part of her birthday was the loving and affectionate wishes from the person who is said to be the loving half of the actress. Director Vignesh Shivan of Naanum Rowdy Than fame wished the actress and displayed his affection through his twitter account.

He posted, "Happy Birthday to a woman I really look upto. Stay Bold stay beautiful. jus keep creating that stunning story of what is #Nayanthara. Proud of u as always!! Loads of Love & respect to u my Thangameyyy.. #HBDLadySuperStarNayanthara".- Sic

The director also was quick enough to add a piece of official information about his upcoming venture Thaana Serntha Kootam with Suriya.

"#TSKupdate about Teaser coming this evening for #AnbanaFans .#TSKTeaserDate&Time ..@Suriya_offl @anirudhofficial @kegvraja @KeerthyOfficial"- Sic

Nayanthara is a busy actress with as many as 6 movies in her kitty. Her upcoming venture, Velaikaaran with Siva Karthikeyan and Jai Simha with Nandamuri Balakrishna are the most expected flicks of Tamil and Telugu cinema respectively. The team of Jai Simha released an official movie poster of Nayanthara with birthday wishes as part of the actress birthday celebration.