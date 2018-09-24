 »   »   »  Best Tamil Films Of 2018: Kadaikutty Singam, Irumbu Thirai, Tik Tik Tik And Others

It is no secret that 2018 has been a pretty eventful year for the fans of Tamil cinema so far. They have been treated to some highly memorable performances and quite a few skilfully made films. While the big superstars have indeed managed to give a strong account of their abilities, quite a few relatively smaller names too have created a great deal of buzz for all the right reasons. With September almost upon us, here is a look at the best Tamil films of 2018.

Tamizh Padam 2

Directed by CS Amudhan, Tamizh Padam 2 hit the screens on July 12, 2018, and emerged as a big hit. Shot against a limited budget, the Shiva starrer clicked with the audience, thanks to its effective gags and an entertaining storyline. Interestingly, the film was a sequel to the 2010 hit Thamizh Padam.

Kadaikutty Singam

Featuring Karthi in the lead, Kadaikutty Singam was a rural drama and hit the screens on July 13, 2018. Directed by ace film-maker Pandiraj, it clicked with the fans because of its mature performances and flawless depiction of village life. Also featuring Sayyeshaa in the lead, it did well at the box office.

Kolamaavu Kokila

Featuring Tamil cinema's 'Lady Superstar' Nayantara in the titular role, Kolamaavu Kokila is a dark comedy and revolves around how an innocent girl gets involved in the drugs trade. Released on August 17, 2018, the film received rave reviews courtesy Nayan's solid performance. And, this helped it become a hit.

Irumbu Thirai

Released on May 11, 2018, Irumbu Thirai revolved around the perils of the cyber world and featured a solid performance from Vishal. Also featuring Samantha and Arjun Sarja in the lead, it received rave reviews and did well at the box office.

Tik Tik Tik

Featuring Jayam Ravi and Nivetha Pethuraj in the lead, Tik Tik Tik was a space-thriller and hit the screens on June 22, 2018 and emerged as the biggest hit of Jayam's career. The film clicked with the audience thanks to its superb graphics.

Kaala

A crime-drama, Kaala hit the screens on June 7, 2018, and created a great deal of buzz amongst the Thalaivaa fans. Directed by Pa Ranjith, it featured Rajinikanth in the role of a gangster who fights for the rights of his people. Also featuring Huma Qureshi in the lead, it impressed the target audience and did well at the Chennai box office.

Imaikkaa Nodigal

Released on August 30, 2018, Imaikkaa Nodigal revolved around the conflict between a CBI officer and a dangerous 'psycho'. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, it clicked with the fans thanks to 'Thalaivi' Nayanthara's remarkable performance and its captivating screenplay. Upon release, it received rave reviews and emerged as a big hit.