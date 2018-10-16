 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Anirudh Ravichander: Fans And Stars Wish The Music Composer On His Big Day

There's no denying the fact that the young and dashing Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music composers in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly referred to as ' Young Rockstar', the multi-talented artiste enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his versatility as a composer, friendly nature and dashing personality. Over the years, he has worked with the biggest names in the industry and this has helped him become a bona fide 'A-lister'.

Now, here is some good news for all you Anirudh fans out there. Today(October 16, 2018), on the occasion of the young man's birthday stars and fans alike wished him in the sweetest way possible.

Here are the top tweets...

In case you did not know, Anirudh was born on October 16, 1990 in Chennai. He made his Kollywood debut with the 2012 release 3 and began a new journey. The film boasted of the iconic Kolaveri Di number which became the 'soup song' of the year. Its popularity made Anirudh a household name.

Thereafter, he composed memorable tunes for films such as Maan Karate, VIP and Kaththi and this helped him consolidate his standing in the industry. In 2015, his Aaluma Doluma number from Vedalam became a craze and this established him as the undisputed top choice of 'Gen Y'.

Earlier this year, he made his Tollywood debut with the Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi and added a new dimension to his career. At present, he is working on the Rajinikanth starrer Petta and Nani's Jersey.

We wish him good luck and hope that he has a terrific year ahead.