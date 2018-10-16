India's LARGEST EVER political poll. Have you participated yet?
English
 »   »   »  Happy Birthday Anirudh Ravichander: Fans And Stars Wish The Music Composer On His Big Day

Happy Birthday Anirudh Ravichander: Fans And Stars Wish The Music Composer On His Big Day

By
Subscribe to Filmibeat
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    There's no denying the fact that the young and dashing Anirudh Ravichander is one of the most popular music composers in the Tamil film industry today. Fondly referred to as ' Young Rockstar', the multi-talented artiste enjoys a strong fan following thanks to his versatility as a composer, friendly nature and dashing personality. Over the years, he has worked with the biggest names in the industry and this has helped him become a bona fide 'A-lister'.

    Now, here is some good news for all you Anirudh fans out there. Today(October 16, 2018), on the occasion of the young man's birthday stars and fans alike wished him in the sweetest way possible.

    Anirudh

    Here are the top tweets...

    In case you did not know, Anirudh was born on October 16, 1990 in Chennai. He made his Kollywood debut with the 2012 release 3 and began a new journey. The film boasted of the iconic Kolaveri Di number which became the 'soup song' of the year. Its popularity made Anirudh a household name.

    Thereafter, he composed memorable tunes for films such as Maan Karate, VIP and Kaththi and this helped him consolidate his standing in the industry. In 2015, his Aaluma Doluma number from Vedalam became a craze and this established him as the undisputed top choice of 'Gen Y'.

    Earlier this year, he made his Tollywood debut with the Pawan Kalyan starrer Agnyaathavaasi and added a new dimension to his career. At present, he is working on the Rajinikanth starrer Petta and Nani's Jersey.

    We wish him good luck and hope that he has a terrific year ahead.

    Read more about: anirudh ravichander
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue