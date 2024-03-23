Devara: Jr NTR Yet Another Look To Be Revealed Soon? Here's Everything We Know About Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer

Jr
NTR's
Another
Look
From
Devara
Soon
To
Be
Out:
Director
Koratala
Siva's
upcoming
heavy
duty
action
drama
featuring
Tarak,
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
Saif
Ali
Khan
in
their
South
debuts,
Devara,
is
hogging
the
limelight
everyday
for
its
crazy
updates.
The
movie's
leaked
video
from
the
shooting
location
in
Goa
went
viral
on
the
internet
a
few
days
ago
and
the
makers
immediately
released
a
set
of
pictures
from
behind
the
scenes,
to
make
the
fans
happy.
Devara
will
be
released
in
two
parts
and
the
first
one
will
be
released
worldwide
on
October
10
this
year.
The
film's
digital
streaming
rights
were
also
sold
off
to
OTT
giant
Netflix
for
a
staggering
amount
of
Rs
155
Crore.
The
filming
is
currently
under
in
Goa
where
the
important
cast
and
crew
are
working
on
a
few
key
scenes
and
a
song.
New
Look
Of
Jr
NTR
From
Devara
Out
The
movie
features
Jr
NTR
as
a
father
and
son
in
a
dual
role.
By
now,
this
much
is
understandable
as
a
bit
of
the
plot
was
already
revealed
by
the
director
during
the
official
puja
ceremony.
While
the
previous
first
look
was
of
the
son's
character
which
Jr
NTR
played,
the
upcoming
still
will
be
of
the
father's
character.
More
details
of
the
same
will
be
shortly
announced
officially.
Devara
Cast
The
movie
stars
Jr
NTR
aka
Tarak
as
Devara.
Bollywood
actors
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Janhvi
Kapoor
are
making
their
Telugu
debut
with
Koratala
Siva's
directorial.
Saif
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Bhaira.
In
addition,
the
movie
features
seasoned
actors:
Prakash
Raj,
Srikanth
Meka,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Murali
Sharma,
Narain,
Kalaiyarasan,
Chaithra
Rai,
and
Abhimanyu
Singh
among
others
playing
important
characters.
Devara
Crew
Koratala
Siva
is
the
film's
writer
and
director.
Sudhakar
Mikkilineni
and
Kosaraju
Harikrishna
are
funding
the
project
under
their
banners
Yuvasudha
Arts
and
NTR
Arts.
R
Rathnavelu
is
cranking
the
camera,
while
A
Sreekar
Prasad
is
working
on
its
editing.
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
on
board
to
compose
electrifying
music
and
background
score
for
Jr
NTR.