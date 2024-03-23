Devara: Jr NTR Yet Another Look To Be Revealed Soon? Here's Everything We Know About Janhvi Kapoor-Starrer

Photo Credit:

Jr NTR's Another Look From Devara Soon To Be Out: Director Koratala Siva's upcoming heavy duty action drama featuring Tarak, Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in their South debuts, Devara, is hogging the limelight everyday for its crazy updates.

The movie's leaked video from the shooting location in Goa went viral on the internet a few days ago and the makers immediately released a set of pictures from behind the scenes, to make the fans happy. Devara will be released in two parts and the first one will be released worldwide on October 10 this year. The film's digital streaming rights were also sold off to OTT giant Netflix for a staggering amount of Rs 155 Crore. The filming is currently under in Goa where the important cast and crew are working on a few key scenes and a song.

New Look Of Jr NTR From Devara Out

The movie features Jr NTR as a father and son in a dual role. By now, this much is understandable as a bit of the plot was already revealed by the director during the official puja ceremony. While the previous first look was of the son's character which Jr NTR played, the upcoming still will be of the father's character. More details of the same will be shortly announced officially.

Devara Cast

The movie stars Jr NTR aka Tarak as Devara. Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor are making their Telugu debut with Koratala Siva's directorial. Saif will be seen playing the role of Bhaira. In addition, the movie features seasoned actors: Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Shine Tom Chacko, Murali Sharma, Narain, Kalaiyarasan, Chaithra Rai, and Abhimanyu Singh among others playing important characters.

Devara Crew

Koratala Siva is the film's writer and director. Sudhakar Mikkilineni and Kosaraju Harikrishna are funding the project under their banners Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts. R Rathnavelu is cranking the camera, while A Sreekar Prasad is working on its editing. Anirudh Ravichander is on board to compose electrifying music and background score for Jr NTR.