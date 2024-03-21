Devara OTT Deal: Jr NTR-Janhvi Kapoor Actioner's Digital Rights Sold For A MASSIVE Amount To THIS Platform

Jr
NTR's
Devara
OTT
Deal:
Netflix
Shells
Out
BIG
Bucks:
Devara,
Jr
NTR's
upcoming
action
drama
starring
Janhvi
Kapoor
and
Saif
Ali
Khan
as
the
lead
actors
is
one
of
the
most
prestigious
films
coming
this
year.
Written
and
directed
by
Koratala
Siva,
the
movie
marks
the
debut
of
Janhvi
Kapoor
in
the
South
industries.
In
the
latest
update
about
Devara,
a
small
leaked
clip
of
Jr
NTR
from
the
filming
location
in
Goa
went
viral
on
the
internet,
much
to
the
chagrin
and
excitement
of
the
fans,
who
expressed
mixed
reactions.
Janhvi
Kapoor,
who
recently
signed
RC
16
with
Ram
Charan
is
making
her
South
debut
with
Devara
alongside
her
favourite
actor
Jr
NTR.
Saif
Ali
Khan
is
also
making
his
South
debut
as
an
antagonist.
To
follow
up
with
the
success
of
his
previous
venture
RRR,
Jr
NTR
as
well
as
the
film's
writer-director
Koratala
Siva
are
hoping
to
deliver
a
massive
blockbuster
with
Devara
which
is
going
to
hit
the
screens
in
two
parts.
The
first
one,
Devara-Part
1,
will
be
released
in
five
languages
worldwide
on
October
10.
Netflix
Buys
Devara
Digital
Rights
For
A
WHOPPING
Price!
Netflix
India,
the
number
one
OTT
platform,
reportedly
shelled
out
a
staggering
to
acquire
the
digital
streaming
rights
to
Tarak's
film
boasts
of
a
larger-than-life
setup
and
pan-India
actors.
As
per
a
report
on
123Telugu,
Netflix
signed
the
deal
for
Rs
155
Crore
for
the
streaming
rights
of
Devara.
Devara
Cast
The
movie
stars
Jr
NTR
aka
Tarak
as
Devara.
Bollywood
actors
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Janhvi
Kapoor
are
making
their
Telugu
debut
with
Koratala
Siva's
directorial.
Saif
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Bhaira.
In
addition,
the
movie
features
seasoned
actors:
Prakash
Raj,
Srikanth
Meka,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Murali
Sharma,
Narain,
Kalaiyarasan,
Chaithra
Rai,
and
Abhimanyu
Singh
among
others
playing
important
characters.
Devara
Crew
Koratala
Siva
is
the
film's
writer
and
director.
Sudhakar
Mikkilineni
and
Kosaraju
Harikrishna
are
funding
the
project
under
their
banners
Yuvasudha
Arts
and
NTR
Arts.
R
Rathnavelu
is
cranking
the
camera,
while
A
Sreekar
Prasad
is
working
on
its
editing.
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
on
board
to
compose
electrifying
music
and
background
score
for
Jr
NTR.