Devara: Jr NTR's LEAKED Clip From Shooting Location Suddenly Goes Viral On Social Media; Fans Agitated

Jr
NTR's
Video
Leaked
From
Devara
Shooting
Spot:
Devara,
the
highly
awaited
film
of
Jr
NTR
aka
Tarak,
written
and
directed
by
Koratala
Siva
is
back
in
the
headlines.
An
alleged
18-second
leaked
clip
from
the
shooting
location
in
Goa
is
now
going
viral
all
over
the
internet.
Jr
NTR
is
taking
part
in
the
shooting
schedule
that
is
happening
in
Goa
currently,
where
the
important
cast
and
crew
are
present.
On
the
night
of
March
21,
a
small
clip
that
shows
Jr
NTR
walking
towards
the
shore
from
the
beach
surfaced
online,
causing
a
trend
on
the
X
platform.
After
the
clip
went
viral,
a
section
of
netizens
started
trolling
the
actor
while
fans
were
praising
Jr
NTR's
look,
his
walk,
and
body
language.
A
few
die-hard
fans
compared
his
walk
to
that
of
a
Tiger
while
some
others
demanded
the
blocking
of
the
user's
handle,
who
first
shared
the
leaked
clip
on
the
internet.
Check
out
the
tweet
below.
Both
the
hero
and
writer-director
Koratala
Siva
are
determined
to
score
a
humongous
blockbuster
with
Devara.
Janhvi
Kapoor,
who
recently
signed
RC
16
with
Ram
Charan
is
making
her
South
debut
with
Devara
alongside
her
favourite
actor
Jr
NTR.
Saif
Ali
Khan
is
also
part
of
the
film's
hand-picked
cast.
He
will
be
seen
in
the
role
of
antagonist.
The
movie
has
its
entire
background
score
and
music
composed
by
Anirudh
Ravichander.
Devara
Part
1
Release
Date
After
postponing
from
early
summer
release
on
April
5,
2024,
the
new
release
date
for
Jr
NTR's
Devara
is
officially
out
now.
The
makers,
Yuvasudha
Arts
and
NTR
Arts
announced
that
the
movie's
part
1
referred
to
as
Devara
Part
1
will
hit
the
screens
on
October
10,
2024.
Devara
Cast
The
movie
stars
Jr
NTR
aka
Tarak
as
Devara.
Bollywood
actors
Saif
Ali
Khan
and
Janhvi
Kapoor
are
making
their
Telugu
debut
with
Koratala
Siva's
directorial.
Saif
will
be
seen
playing
the
role
of
Bhaira.
In
addition,
the
movie
features
seasoned
actors:
Prakash
Raj,
Srikanth
Meka,
Shine
Tom
Chacko,
Murali
Sharma,
Narain,
Kalaiyarasan,
Chaithra
Rai,
and
Abhimanyu
Singh
among
others
playing
important
characters.
Devara
Crew
Koratala
Siva
is
the
film's
writer
and
director.
Sudhakar
Mikkilineni
and
Kosaraju
Harikrishna
are
funding
the
project
under
their
banners
Yuvasudha
Arts
and
NTR
Arts.
R
Rathnavelu
is
cranking
the
camera,
while
A
Sreekar
Prasad
is
working
on
its
editing.
Anirudh
Ravichander
is
on
board
to
compose
electrifying
music
and
background
score
for
Jr
NTR.