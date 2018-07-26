Kadaikutty Singam Is Unstoppable!

According to a noted trade analyst, Kadaikutty Singam has raked in nearly Rs 28 Crore at the Tamil Nadu box office in 12 days. The exact figure for Wednesday (July 25, 2018) is not out yet. However, the buzz is that it'll be around Rs 1 Crore.

Karthi Gets His Second Consecutive Hit!

Last year, Karthi became the talk of the town when he delivered a solid performance in the crime-thriller Theeran Adigaram Ondru and left the fans asking for more. Kadaikutty Singam's terrific BO performance indicates that it is set to become the actor's second consecutive hit. And, needless to say, this is likely to go a long way in establishing him as a bona fide 'A-lister'.

Kadaikutty Singam Box Office Collections (13 Days): Karthi's Film Remains Unbeatable!

The general feeling is that Kadaikutty Singam is a well-made film, which features some solid performances and an engaging plot. As such, the WOM is pretty positive. And, this might help the film earn more and more money before its theatrical run comes to an end.

Will Kadaikutty Singam Be Able To Have A Good Week 3?

Trisha's Mohini and the Vijay Sethupathi starrer Junga are set to hit the screens tomorrow (July 27, 2018) Both these films have created some buzz amongst the fans and might turn out to be a problem for Kadaikutty Singam. Karthi's film will have to rely on the positive WOM and his popularity in order to have a good Week 3 at the BO.