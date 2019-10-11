Bigil Distributors Nervous About Kaithi? Makers To Reduce Value Of Theatrical Rights By 10 Per Cent

Kaithi Effect?

The channel further claims that the distributors were initially under the impression that Bigil would be a solo release. However, with Karthi's Kaithi joining the Diwali race, things are no longer the same. The Lokesh Kanagaraj-directed drama has piqued the curiosity big time, which too seems to be giving Bigil distributors sleepless nights. The buzz is that these issues have forced them to take such a drastic step.

A Bigger Threat Than Expected?

Interestingly, Lokesh Kanagaraj is set to direct Thalapathy 64, which has created a great deal of buzz in the industry. The fate of Kaithi might indirectly affect the Vijay starrer. As such, some fans of the Mersal hero might support the Karthi movie, which could affect Bigil in the long run.

The Background

Bigil is a sports-drama that features Vijay in the role of a soccer coach while highlighting the true meaning of women empowerment. Nayanthara is the leading lady of the much-hyped film, and this is one of its biggest highlights. On the other hand, Kaithi is an action-thriller that features Karthi in a raw new avatar that has taken social media by storm.

The Road Ahead...

Once Bigil hits screens, Vijay will turn his attention to the above-mentioned Thalapathy 64, which is rumoured to be a commercial entertainer with plenty of comic punches. Similarly, once Kaithi arrives in theatres, Karthi will focus on 'Sulthan', marking his first collaboration with actress Rashmika Mandanna.