Bigil Pre-release Business: The Vijay Starrer Makes A Huge Table Profit!

Bigil, starring Vijay in the lead role, is just a few days away from its theatrical release. Reportedly, huge stakes are involved in this movie, which marks the third collaboration of Vijay with director Atlee. The movie is said to have done a solid pre-release business and one of the reports by a popular YouTube channel claims that the Vijay movie has already made a table profit of Rs 50 crore.

According to the reports, Bigil's pre-release business is pegged at Rs 200 crore. Reportedly, the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of the movie have been sold for a whopping Rs 72 crore. Meanwhile, the film's Kerala and Karnataka theatrical rights have been sold for Rs 8 crore each. The movie's North India theatrical rights also fetched Rs 4 crore.

The report also adds that Bigil's satellite rights have been bagged by Sun TV for Rs 30 crore. Meanwhile, the digital rights of the film are with Amazon Prime and Bigil is said to have done a business of Rs 15 crore for the same.

Audio rights of Bigil have been acquired by Sony for Rs 4 crore. Reportedly, the film has also fetched big in the form of Hindi dubbing rights, which have been said to be sold for Rs 23 crore.

As everyone knows, Bigil will be releasing in Telugu as well and the dubbed version of the movie has been titled as Whistle. Reportedly, the Vijay starrer has bagged around Rs 8 crore for the dubbing rights. The movie will make a huge release in the overseas regions as well, and the rights have been sold for Rs 24 crore.

According to the report, Bigil's budget is around Rs 150 crore and the film has already done a pre-release business of Rs 200 crore, which suggests that the movie has made a table profit of Rs 50 crore.

(Source: Valai Pechu)