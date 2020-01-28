AR Rahman Has THIS To Say About Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who last directed action thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, is currently busy with his next project Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama is a two-part series and is said to be Ratnam's most ambitious project to date. The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's fictional novel of the same name.

Starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and few other familiar faces, the film is being co-produced by Ratnam, Suhasini Maniratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran. Initially, the maverick director showed interest in the subject back in 1994. He even worked on the first draft of the film along with actor Kamal Haasan. But the duo canned the project back then due to financial viability.

Then in 2010, Mani Ratnam once again started working on the film and even locked the cast for the same. However, the film got shelved again and now Ratnam's dream movie is finally in the making. In fact, the makers have wrapped up the first schedule of Ponniyin Selvan which went on floors on December 11, 2019, in Thailand. The second schedule is expected to roll soon and this time the shooting will take place in India.

Last week DOP Ravivarman shared some stills from #ManiRatnam’s #PonniyinSelvan ..looks totally lit 🔥 🎥😊 — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) January 26, 2020

But apart from that, we have got one more update on the highly anticipated historical drama. Well, if music maestro AR Rahman's latest tweet about the film is true than Mani Ratnam definitely has something magical in store for all of us. The National Award-winning composer took to Twitter late last night and wrote, "Last week DOP Ravivarman shared some stills from #ManiRatnam's #PonniyinSelvan ..looks totally lit."

Rahman, who seems to be highly impressed with Ponniyin Selvan, is also associated with the film. Yes, he is composing the music for Ratnam's directorial venture. The dialogues have been penned by Kumaravel, B. Jeyamohan and the talented filmmaker himself. While there has been no official announcement regarding the film's release, it is being said that the first part may hit theatres at the end of this year.