    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      AR Rahman Has THIS To Say About Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan

      By
      |

      Celebrated Indian filmmaker Mani Ratnam, who last directed action thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, is currently busy with his next project Ponniyin Selvan. The historical drama is a two-part series and is said to be Ratnam's most ambitious project to date. The movie is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's fictional novel of the same name.

      Starring Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Rajesh, Aditi Rao Hydari and few other familiar faces, the film is being co-produced by Ratnam, Suhasini Maniratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran. Initially, the maverick director showed interest in the subject back in 1994. He even worked on the first draft of the film along with actor Kamal Haasan. But the duo canned the project back then due to financial viability.

      AR Rahman

      Then in 2010, Mani Ratnam once again started working on the film and even locked the cast for the same. However, the film got shelved again and now Ratnam's dream movie is finally in the making. In fact, the makers have wrapped up the first schedule of Ponniyin Selvan which went on floors on December 11, 2019, in Thailand. The second schedule is expected to roll soon and this time the shooting will take place in India.

      But apart from that, we have got one more update on the highly anticipated historical drama. Well, if music maestro AR Rahman's latest tweet about the film is true than Mani Ratnam definitely has something magical in store for all of us. The National Award-winning composer took to Twitter late last night and wrote, "Last week DOP Ravivarman shared some stills from #ManiRatnam's #PonniyinSelvan ..looks totally lit."

      Rahman, who seems to be highly impressed with Ponniyin Selvan, is also associated with the film. Yes, he is composing the music for Ratnam's directorial venture. The dialogues have been penned by Kumaravel, B. Jeyamohan and the talented filmmaker himself. While there has been no official announcement regarding the film's release, it is being said that the first part may hit theatres at the end of this year.

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X