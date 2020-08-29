Ganesh Festival 2020: Veera Vinayaka From Ajith's Vedalam Is A Perfect Song To Uplift Your Mood!

With more than 100 names like Vinayagar, Vighnaharta, Ganapathi among others, Ganesh is known as the God of prosperity, knowledge and wisdom. Ganesh Festival or Vinayagar Chaturthi is celebrated across the country by devotees who pray to the elephant god to fulfill their wishes, and to lead them to the path of wisdom without any obstacles.

The festival is indeed incomplete without countless pandals, vast Ganapathi idols and unending music and dance to the drum beats. Unfortunately, this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown, many people are confined to their homes and are away from their special ones during the festivities. Well, worry not! We are here to cheer you up with our daily dose of filmy songs that are intensely connected with the Ganesh Festival.

If you are missing the massive and colourful processions across the streets this year, then definitely 'Veera Vinayaka' from the 2015 action film Vedalam is a perfect pick for you. Featuring Ajith Kumar and Lakshmi Menon, the high-spirited song is set in the backdrop of Kolkata and is all about devotion, love and togetherness. Thala's dance prowess and his awe-inspiring energy all through the track make 'Veera Vinayaka' unique and a must-play song during the Ganesh festival. Interestingly, Ajith's character name in the film is Ganesh aka Vedalam.

The picturisation of the song has been done by ideally including shades of red and yellow and instruments like heavy drums and manjira, which add the true essence of the alluring festival. Praising the song would be incomplete without appreciating the singers Anirudh Ravichander and Vishal Dadlani, who gave life to the song with their power-packed voices. The film helmed by Siva has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Well, what are you waiting for? Come plunge into the big celebration, but make sure you take all the precautionary measures by wearing your masks and keeping sanitizers at handy.

Ganpathi Bappa Morya!

