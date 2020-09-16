Is Anirudh Ravichander In Love With His ‘Chellamma’ Singer Jonita Gandhi?

Not too long ago, 'Chellamma' song from Sivakarthikeyan's upcoming film Doctor was released amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The track composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander along with Jonita Gandhi was highly appreciated by the netizens and also garnered a whopping 35 million views on YouTube.

Though the song featured the two singers along with Sivakarthikeyan and director of the film Nelson Dilipkumar, what garnered the attention of the netizens was Jonita's ravishing avatar in a reddish-orange silk saree with matching accessories. The singer looked extremely beautiful as she sang the popular song.

Well, now we hear that Jonita and music director Anirudh Ravichander are in a serious relationship. As per the latest report, the duo is in a relationship and have kept the same under wraps due to reasons best known to them. Interestingly, there were rumours that Anirudh's parents are in search of a suitable match for the singer. However, there is no official confirmation regarding the same.

It is to be noted that the duo has earlier collaborated for several songs including 'Iraiva' from Velaikkaran, 'Orey Oru' from Kolamaavu Kokila and 'Sandakari Neethan' from Sangathamizhan.

Jonita and Anirudh Ravichander have expressed their pleasure working with each other during several interviews. The duo's adorable picture on their respective social media handles has also garnered the attention of the netizens.

Talking about their projects, Jonita Gandhi's latest song 'Mein Tumhara' from late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's last film Dil Bechara was highly-praised. On the other hand, Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for Thalapathy Vijay's Master and Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2.

