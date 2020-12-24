Jayam Ravi Starrer Bhoomi To Release On Pongal 2021 On Disney+ Hotstar

After a long wait, Jayam Ravi-starrer Bhoomi is all set to release on Pongal 2021. The actor recently took to Twitter and revealed that the film will be releasing on Disney+ Hotstar on the occasion of Pongal next year.

He tweeted, "#Bhoomi coming to your homes this Pongal 2021 only on @DisneyplusHSVIP God Bless! @immancomposer @dirlakshman @AgerwalNidhhi @AntonyLRuben @dudlyraj @Gdurairaj10 @theHMMofficial @sujataa_hmm @shiyamjack @SonyMusicSouth @onlynikil."

Along with the announcement poster, he also shared a long note on his Twitter handle about Bhoomi's release. For the unversed, the makers of Bhoomi were planning to release the film in theatres, but due to the Coronavirus pandemic, they opted for an OTT release. Apart from that, the reports stated that SUN TV has acquired the satellite rights of Jayam Ravi's 25th film.

Directed by Lakshman, Bhoomi also stars Nidhhi Agerwal, Sakshi Dwivedi, Ronit Roy, Saranya Ponvannan and others in pivotal roles. Notably, it will mark the third collaboration of Lakshman and Ravi after superhit films like Romeo Juliet (2015) and Bogan (2017). Well, after this announcement, Jayam Ravi fans are excited to know the release date of Bhoomi.

