Keerthy Suresh To Replace Nayanthara As The Leading Lady In This Sequel?

Keerthy Suresh, the National award-winning actress is on a signing spree and has some promising projects in her kitty. Interestingly, the actress is equally concentrating on out and out entertainers with the popular stars, as well as women-centric films. If the latest reports are to be believed, Keerthy Suresh has now replaced Nayanthara as the leading lady of an upcoming project.

As per the latest reports, the Annaatthe actress is approached to play the central character in the upcoming project Aramm 2, which is a sequel to the Nayanthara starring acclaimed movie Aramm. The sources suggest that Keerthy Suresh is impressed with the storyline and her character, and is keen to bag the project.

Earlier, it was reported that Nayanthara will reprise her character from the first past, Madhivadani IAS in the sequel as well. But according to the latest updates, the lady superstar has backed out from the project due to creative differences. The rumours suggest that the makers later approached Samantha Akkineni to essay the character, but things didn't work out.