Mani Ratnam To Resume Ponniyin Selvan Shoot In September 2020?

Mani Ratnam, the veteran filmmaker is totally busy with the production of his dream project Ponniyin Selvan. As reported earlier, the shooting of the movie has been temporarily put on a halt due to the coronavirus threat and lockdown. However, the latest reports suggest that Mani Ratnam is planning to resume the shoot of Ponniyin Selvan soon.

If the latest reports are to be believed, the shooting of the magnum opus will be resumed in September 2020. Even though the next schedule of Ponniyin Selvan was expected to go on floors in Thailand, the plans are now cancelled due to the current situation.

Instead, the Ponniyin Selvan team has decided to shoot the movie inside India itself. If things go as planned, the movie will go on floors in Pune by the first week of September 2020 and will be later shot at the various locations of Hyderabad. If the team fails to get permission from the government for the outdoor shoot, then Ponniyin Selvan will be shot in the AVM Studios in Vadapalani, Chennai.

According to the sources close to the project, Mani Ratnam is keen to resume the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan, due to two reasons. Firstly, the filmmaker doesn't want to waste the dates of the star cast, since it is a multi-starrer film. And secondly, Mani Ratnam wants to release the movie in 2021 as planned earlier, as the project started rolling after a long delay and he doesn't want to face the same situation again.

Ponniyin Selvan, which is jointly produced by Mani Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions, features an extensive star cast including Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan, Vikram Prabhu, Shobita Dhulipala, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and so on. AR Rahman composes the songs and background score for the movie.

