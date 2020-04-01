    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Metro Shirish Aids Chennai Cops During Coronavirus Lockdown; Says I Wanted To Do Something For Them

      By
      |

      Coronavirus pandemic has made everyone sit at home. During this period, Indian celebrities have been educating people about health and hygiene on social media to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19. Apart from that, they are also talking about the importance of the lockdown. Many celebrities have donated to PM CARES Fund and Corona Crisis Charity to help the daily wage workers and patients of Coronavirus.

      However, Actor Shirish Sharavanan aka Metro Shirish has recently helped Chennai Police by distributing nearly 2000 masks and 1000 packets of energy drinks. Shirish told the Times of India, "The cops have been relentlessly working around the clock during this time and I wanted to do something for them. I sourced masks from a surgical shop and gave away 2000 masks to the cops in and around Thiruvanmiyur, Adyar, Mylapore and T Nagar localities. I also gave away 1000 packets of energy drink to them since they've been standing all day."

      Metro Shirish

      Shirish also revealed that he prepared food for homeless and gave away a couple of days ago. "We made curd rice and sambar rice, packet them properly and gave the homeless near my locality," he said.

      Well, many South actors like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Vijay Sethupathi and others have donated a huge amount to help the daily wage workers, who are affected with this Coronavirus crisis. The deadly COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in the world. India has reported 1397 cases with a death toll of 35.

      Also Read : Salman Khan Upset Over Not Being Able To Attend Nephew's Funeral Amid Coronavirus Lockdown

      Story first published: Wednesday, April 1, 2020, 14:41 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 1, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X