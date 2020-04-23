Nakkhul Introduces His Cute Workout Partner Amid Lockdown

Actor Nakkhul is not leaving any chance to enjoy each and every moment during this lockdown period. The actor is known as a fitness freak in the Tamil film industry, as he usually shares his workout pictures on social media.

Nakkhul recently introduced his cute workout partner, who happens to be his pet dog, Oola. Sharing a workout video with Oola, the actor wrote, "My workout partner & motivation #Oola. @srubee she's daddy's girl."

Nakkhul and his wife, Sruti are big-time pet lovers and they adopt Indian breeds. During the lockdown period, the couple has been posting a lot of pictures and video of their pets. In this latest video, Nakkhul can be seen wearing white sando and black shorts pairing it with a denim cap. The actor is seen cuddling his dear Oola with much love and one can easily admit that he is an avid pet lover.

Apart from his love towards his dog, Nakkhul's muscular arms are catching everyone's eyeballs. His physique is damn attractive.

Nakkhul had earlier shared a shirtless video of him doing the famous Tom Holland Challenge. In the video, the actor flaunted his chiselled body and set the internet on fire. A few days ago, he had also shared his shirtless picture on Instagram with a caption that read, "Good morning Fam! Do not forget to that vitamin D. And to main topic - the photographer, madam @srubee! Wow wow wow .. what a composition, you have an eye for that perfect shot! I'm sure papa @avbhaskar must be proud ? it's a genetic thing! she controls all departments- kitchen included." (sic)

On a related note, Nakkhul will next be seen in Eriyum Kannadi, which is under production.