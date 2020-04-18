    For Quick Alerts
      Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan Duo's Netrikann Gets A Release Date!

      Nayanthara, the lady superstar of the Tamil film industry is totally busy in her career with some highly promising projects in kitty. As reported earlier, Nayanthara is joining hands with her boyfriend, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan once again for the latter's upcoming production venture Netrikann. The latest reports suggest that Netrikann has finally got a release date.

      If the latest reports are to be believed, the Nayanthara starrer which is directed by Milind Rau has been slated to hit the theaters on August 15, 2020, as an Independence Day special release. The team is expected to make an official announcement on the release date, once the all India lockdown comes to an end.

      According to the believable sources, Netrikann is an official adaptation of the Korean crime thriller Blind, which was released in 2011. The sources suggest that Nayanthara is appearing in the role of a cadet in a police academy who loses her eyesight after an accident, in the highly anticipated project.

      The first look poster of Netrikann, which was revealed in 2019 had hinted that the Milind Rau directorial is based on a visually-impaired character, as the title was written in Braille. The title of the project is taken from the title of the 1981-released Rajinikanth starrer of the same name, which was produced by K Balachander's Kavithalaya Productions.

