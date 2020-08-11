    For Quick Alerts
      Simbu To Romance Shruti Haasan In Mysskin’s Next?

      Silambarasan aka Simbu is all set to feature in Mysskin's next directorial venture. The actor is planning to start shooting for the film after wrapping up Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu. Ever since Mysskin announced his next with Simbu, fans are quite excited for the film. Now, we heard some more details about the cast.

      As per a report published in a leading publication, Mysskin has roped in Kamal Haasan's daughter and actress Shruti Haasan, to play the lead role opposite Simbu. Well, it will probably be the second film of Simbu and Shruti Haasan together, as earlier reports stated that the duo will be sharing screen space in Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth's 1978 Tamil film, Aval Appadithaan's remake. However, the official confirmation about the same has not yet come.

      Coming back to Simbu's next with Mysskin, apart from Shruti Haasan, comedian Vadivelu will also be seen playing an important role. Notably, Simbu and Vadivelu will work together after 16 years. The duo last worked together in Kovil (2004). The report has made fans excited, but the official confirmation about the same is yet to come.

      Talking about Mysskin, the director has signed Arun Vijay for his other project. But due to Arun's busy schedule, Mysskin decided to start working on his film with Simbu instead. For those who don't know, Mysskin has recently opted out of Vishal's Thupparivaalan 2, in which he was writing the screenplay. Mysskin left Thupparivaalan 2 due to creative differences with Vishal.

      Simbu was last seen in a special appearance in the film Maha. His next Maanaadu also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, SJ Suryah, SA Chandrasekhar, Bharathiraja and others in key roles.

      Story first published: Tuesday, August 11, 2020, 17:31 [IST]
