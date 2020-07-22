Trisha Krishnan And STR To Enter Wedlock? Here’s The Truth!

    For Quick Alerts
      Of lately Trisha Krishnan and STR aka Simbu's wedding became the top entertainment news. Even the social media was filled with people who could not stop gushing over the 'big celebrity wedding' of the town. Well, it all began after an online portal reported that Trisha is gearing up to marry STR amid COVID-19 lockdown. It also said that the duo is in a serious relationship and therefore are planning to take a step forward in their lives.

      Trisha

      Well now, as per the latest report from a leading entertainment portal, a source close to the actors have refuted the rumours calling it baseless, and claimed that the two are just good friends. It is to be noted that the actress during an interview, the actress had said that Simbu is not her type and is only a great friend of hers. "He (STR) is not my type. Not a person I'd fall in love with. He is a great friend and I believe that one can't fall in love with a good friend."

      The duo had earlier impressed the audience with their chemistry in Gautham Vasudev Menon's 2010 movie Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa. The characters Jessie and Karthik portrayed by the duo are considered as one of the evergreen on-screen couples of Kollywood. Recently, the actors shared screen space for a spin-off of the iconic film, Menon's short film titled Karthik Dial Seytha Yenn, which also became a hit on social media.

      On a related note, Trisha will start shooting for her next with ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam. Titled Ponniyin Selvan, the movie will also feature Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Vikram Prabhu. While STR will next be seen in Venkat Prabhu's Maanaadu opposite Kalyani Priyadarshan. He will also essay an extended cameo in UR Jameel's Maha starring Hansika Motwani.

      Story first published: Wednesday, July 22, 2020, 15:42 [IST]
