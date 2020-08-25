Vignesh Shivan On Wedding Plans With Nayanthara: When We Get Bored With Dating, Will Get Married

No Time For Marriage

In a video interview with Behindwoods, Vignesh Shivan has put a full stop to all the speculations about his wedding with Nayanthara. He said that they are currently busy in their professional life, and don't have time to get married. The director stated that he and Nayanthara will first complete their ambitious projects and will then tie the knot.

When Will Nayanthara and Vignesh Get Married?

While reacting to the reports about their wedding, Vignesh Shivan jokingly said that he and Nayanthara have apparently got married about 22 times on the internet. The Naanum Rowdy Dhaan director also added that if they get bored of dating life, they will think of getting married.

Vignesh Shivan On Reports Of Testing Positive For COVID-19

A few weeks ago, reports stated that Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara tested positive for COVID-19. However, the director and his girlfriend rubbished the same by sharing a funny video of themselves on Instagram. Reacting to the same, Vignesh Shivan said rumours and insensitive news about them were not good.

Future Projects

Vignesh Shivan will next be directing romantic-comedy Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kadhal which features Nayanthara in the lead role. The film also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Akkineni in pivotal roles.