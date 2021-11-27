Ajith Kumar's Thala 61: Anirudh Ravichander Joins The H Vinoth Directorial

Ajith Kumar, the Thala of Tamil cinema is all set to reunite with Valimai director H Vinoth, for his 61st outing in Tamil cinema. The project, which has been tentatively titled Thala 61, is expected to start rolling very soon. The reports regarding Thala Ajith's third collaboration with director Vinoth have totally excited the actor's fans and Tamil cinema audiences.

As per the latest updates, popular young musician Anirudh Ravichander has now joined Thala 61, as the music composer. In that case, the highly anticipated project will mark Anirudh's third collaboration with leading man Ajith Kumar, after the great success of the Vedalam and Vivegam music albums.

If the reports are to be believed, the makers are expected to officially launch Thala 61 with a special announcement poster and teaser, by the last week of December 2021. The major details regarding the project, including its title, main star cast, and technical crew are also expected to be officially announced with the same.

As reported earlier, Thala Ajith is planning to finish the shooting of the H Vinoth directorial in a two-month-long single schedule. In things go as planned, the project, which is bankrolled by Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios, will emerge as the quickest production in the actor's career, so far.

According to the grapevine, talented actor Prasanna has been roped in to play the lead antagonist in the H Vinoth directorial. The rumours regarding the actor's collaboration with Thala 61 started doing rounds after he confirmed that he might share the screen with Thala Ajith very soon, during one of his Twitter interactions with his fans.

Ajith Kumar and H Vinoth's second project together, Valimai, is gearing up for a grand theatrical release for Pongal 2022. The project, which has been under production for the last couple of years, features Thal Ajith in the role of a CBCID officer.