Arun Vijay Gets Injured On The Sets Of Hari’s #AV33, Shares Health Update

Actor Arun Vijay on Sunday (August 15) took to his Twitter handle and updated his fans about his minor accident which took place on the sets of #AV33. Sharing a picture of himself the star wrote, "Right arm injured during filming #AV33... Getting treated after shoots.. Hope the pain subsides soon.. Filming a major action sequence day after." Reportedly, Arun was shooting for a high octane sequence choreographed by stunt master Anal Arasu when the accident took place.

In the picture shared, the actor can be seen lying on a bed and being treated for the injury. Earlier, Arun revealed that he had been advised to avoid weight training for the next five days owing to the injury. Well, with his latest picture and update going viral on social media, fans are wishing him a speedy recovery through their social media handles.

Right arm injured during filming #AV33... Getting treated after shoots..

Hope the pain subsides soon..💪🏽 Filming a major action sequence day after..🤞🏽 pic.twitter.com/3bsejp77uA — ArunVijay (@arunvijayno1) August 15, 2021

Talking about #AV33, the film is directed by Hari and backed by Drumstick Productions. Touted to be a rural drama, the film features Priya Bhavani Shankar as the leading lady. Also starring Yogi Babu, Prakash Raj, Gangai Amaren, Ammu Abirami, Rajesh and Thalaivasal, the film's music is composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Chiyaan 60: The Title And First Look Of The Vikram Starrer To Be Out On August 20

Meera Mitun Arrested By Crime Branch For Her Casteist Remarks Against Dalits

Arun Vijay has a string of exciting projects in his kitty including Agni Siragugal, Sinam, Borrder, Boxer and a yet-to-be-titled film of director Mysskin, which are under various stages of production.