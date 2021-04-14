Udhayanidhi Stalin Points Out A Major Factual Error In Dhanush Starrer Karnan; See Tweet

Dhanush-starrer Karnan released last week and it is performing exceedingly well at the box office. Interestingly, the Mari Selvaraj directorial received positive response from the critics as well as the audience. Amidst all, actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin recently watched the Dhanush-starrer and has showered praise on the film. However, the actor has pointed out a major factual error in the film.

Udhayanidhi Stalin took to Twitter and tweeted the error in Tamil. He wrote, "1995 அதிமுக ஆட்சியில் நடந்த கொடியன்குளம் கலவரத்தை மையமாக வைத்து எடுக்கப்பட்டுள்ள இப்படத்தில் அச்சம்பவம் 1997ல் கழக ஆட்சியில் நடந்ததாக காட்டப்பட்டுள்ளது. இதனை தயாரிப்பாளர், இயக்குநரிடம் சுட்டிக்காட்டினேன். அந்தத் தவறை இரு தினங்களில் சரிசெய்துவிடுகிறோம்' என உறுதியளித்தனர். நன்றி."

His tweet states that Karnan is based on the Kodiyankulam riots, which happened in 1995 under the rule of AIADMK. However, the film showed that it happened in 1997 when DMK was in power. He said that he has spoken to the director Mari Selvaraj about the issue, and he has assured Stalin that he will make the necessary changes in the next few days.

While praising Karnan in another tweet, Udhayanidhi said that the Dhanush-starrer should be celebrated without exaggerating the pain of the oppressed people. He praised the Asuran actor's performance. Talking about Karnan, the film also stars Lal, Rajisha Vijayan, Yogi Babu, Gouri Kishan, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and so on.

The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, and its cinematography and editing has been handled by Theni Eswar and Selva RK respectively.

