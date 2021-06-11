IMDb Half-Yearly Report 2021: Master, Drishyam 2, Karnan And Other Indian Films Rule The Internet

One of the most popular sources for movies, TV and celebrity content, IMDb recently revealed the list of the most popular Indian films and web series that ruled the internet in the first half of 2021. Well, the website has listed the films based on their rankings on box office, small statistical samplings and reviews from professional critics. According to the Half-Yearly report of 2021, several south Indian films like Vijay-starrer Master, Dhanush-starrer Karnan, Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 and many others managed to make their mark in the list. Let's have a look:

Master

One of the biggest blockbusters of 2021 in Kollywood, Master starring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi topped the list of IMDb Most Popular Indian Movies and Shows of 2021. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film is a story of an alcoholic professor, who is sent to a juvenile school, where he clashes with a gangster who uses the school children for criminal activities. Master also features Arjun Das, Malavika Mohanan and Andrea Jeremiah in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres and premiered on Amazon Prime Video.

The White Tiger

Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gourav and Rajkummar Rao-starrer The White Tiger turned out to be a surprise package for all. Netflix's film directed by Ramin Bahrani, tells the story of an ambitious Indian driver who uses his wit and cunning to escape from poverty and rise to the top. An epic journey based on the New York Times bestseller. Adarsh Gourav was praised for his performance by critics, and fans can't stop gushing over his acting skills.

Anushka Sharma, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Shreya Ghoshal & Others Who Welcomed Babies In The First Half Of 2021

Drishyam 2

Mohanlal-starrer Drishyam 2 deserves to be on the list. The Malayalam film had already created a solid buzz amongst the masses since it was announced, all thanks to its first installment. Directed by Jeethu Joseph, Drishyam 2 was released on Amazon Prime Video and got a positive response from the masses and critics. The film also stars Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Murali Gopi, Asha Sarath, Siddique and many others in pivotal roles.

Karnan

Karnan, starring Dhanush was released on Amazon Prime Video in April 2021. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film is a story of an earless village youth, who fights for the rights of the conservative people of his village, due to the torture given by a police officer. Also starring Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Yogi Babu, Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli and others in key roles, Karnan was well-received by critics as well as masses.

Vakeel Saab

Pawan Kalyan's comeback film Vakeel Saab was released in April 2021 in theatres. In the same months, the film was premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The courtroom drama, which is the Telugu remake of Hindi film Pink, also stars Nivetha Thomas, Anjali, Ananya Nagalla, Prakash Raj and Shruti Haasan in crucial roles. The film didn't perform well at the box office but received a solid viewership on the OTT platform.

Pratik Gandhi's Scam 1992 In IMDb's Top 10 Highest Rated TV Shows Alongside Game Of Thrones, Chernobyl & More

Krack

Ravi Teja and Shruti Haasan-starrer much-delayed film Krack turned out to be a superhit one at the box office. However, no one thought that it would receive a solid response on the internet as well. After it was premiered on Aha, the global audience can't stop praising Ravi Teja's cop avatar in the Telugu film. It is directed by Gopichand Malineni.

The Great Indian Kitchen

The Great Indian Kitchen, starring Suraj Venjaramoodu and Nimisha Sajayan was released on Amazon Prime Video in January 2021. Directed by Jeo Baby, the Malayalam film tells the story of a woman who struggles to be the submissive wife that her husband and his family expect her to be. The film received a positive response from critics and turned out to be an eye-opener for all.