Dhanush Beats Alia Bhatt To Become The Most Popular Indian Star of 2022, IMDb Releases Top 10 List

Dhanush

In 2022, Dhanush appeared in a total of five projects, including the Russo Brothers' 'The Gray Man', and made headlines throughout the year with his strong performances in 'Maaran', Vaathi', and 'Naane Varuven'. Hence, he has bagged the top position on the list.

Alia Bhatt

Without any doubt, Alia Bhatt is the most successful female star of 2022. With films like 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', 'RRR', 'Darlings', and 'Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva', she has claimed the second spot and she truly deserves it.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

After a long gap of five years, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan returned to theatres with Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selva-I' and earned rave reviews for her duo roles. She has grabbed the third position in the IMDb list.

Ram Charan

Ram Charan is on the fourth spot as he established himself as a pan-Indian star this year after the record-breaking success of SS Rajamouli's 'RRR'.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Seen in films like 'Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal' and 'Yashoda', Samantha is currently in the best phase of her career. In the IMDb list, she is on the fifth position.

Hrithik Roshan

After a gap of three years, Hrithik Roshan returned to theatres with Pushkar and Gayatri's 'Vikram Vedha' this year. While the film underperformed at the ticket window, the superstar's performance earned him rave reviews and he claimed the sixth position.

Kiara Advani

On the seventh position is Kiara Advani who captivated fans with hits like 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' and 'Jugg Jugg Jeeyo'.

Jr NTR

Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt's 'RRR' co-star Jr NTR is also on the list, at eighth position. Just like Ram Charan, even he's a bonafide pan-Indian star now.

Allu Arjun & Yash In Bottom Two

South superstars Allu Arjun and Yash have bagged the ninth and tenth positions respectively.