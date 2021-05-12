Indian 2 Delayed: Shankar Blames Kamal Haasan And Lyca Productions

Indian 2, the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan-Shankar project has been delayed indefinitely due to multiple reasons. Unfortunately, the project has been making headlines lately due to the legal battle between the director and Lyca Productions. As reported earlier, the production banner moved legally against Shankar, seeking to ban him from doing other projects before completing Indian 2.

According to the latest updates, the senior filmmaker has now filed a counter-petition, in which he has blamed leading man Kamal Haasan and Lyca Production for the delay of the project. In his counter-petition, Shankar has also stated that he is not the reason behind the delay of Indian 2 in any way.

The filmmaker has stated that Kamal Haasan had a make-up allergy during the initial days of the Indian 2 shoot, which led to the project getting delayed for the first time. Later, the unfortunate happened on the sets of the project in February 2020 resulted in delaying the film once again.

Even though the team planned to kickstart the shooting after a couple of months, things didn't materialise due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. In the counter-petition, director Shankar has also made it clear that he is not responsible for any loss that occurred during the production of Indian 2.

Meanwhile, Kamal Haasan is said to be planning to step in and resolve the issues between the director and Lyca Productions. If the rumours are to be believed, the senior actor is currently discussing the issue with both Shankar and the production banner separately. However, he is planning to arrange a meeting soon, to find a permanent solution for the issue and resume the shooting of Indian 2.