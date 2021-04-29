Indian 2 In Trouble? Talks Between Shankar And Lyca Productions Fails; Madras HC Hearing After Summer Vacation

Looks like Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 is in no mood to let go of trouble. The film and its makers have yet again made headlines after director Shankar approached the Madras High Court, stating that his recent talks with the producers Lyca Productions failed. Though the director agreed to shoot the film after June 2021, the production company responded that he will have to sign a fresh bond and added that they want the shooting of the Ulaganayagan-starrer to commence soon.

On the other hand, the makers reiterated that Shankar should not take up any project in the meantime. However, the director's team expressed that he has already signed projects with Ram Charan and Ranveer Singh and therefore, he cannot back out from those as of now. As per reports, the case will be heard in the Madras High Court in the month of June.

For the unversed, the court had earlier directed the two parties to discuss and sort out the differences if possible. Also, the court mentioned that if the parties fail to find a solution, it will result in an order, post which there will be no social settlement. If reports are to be believed, the film has high chances of getting shelved, which has now disappointed fans of Kamal Haasan as well.

Revolving around the theme of politics and corruption, Indian 2 features an ensemble cast including Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh and Siddharth. Notably, the shooting of the film was kept on hold owing to the COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, and also due to an unfortunate accident on the sets in which three technicians died after a crane with heavy equipment collapsed.