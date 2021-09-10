Mahaan First Look Poster Out: Dhruv Vikram As Dada Is Spiritual And Full Of Life!

After Chiyaan Vikram's wacky poster release, the makers of Mahaan today (September 10) dropped Dhruv Vikram's first look poster and reel from the film. The special update was released on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and ahead of the handsome actor's 26th birthday (September 23).

In the poster, a spiritual Dada (his character name in the film) can be seen partially coiled up by a Tibetan dragon as he stands in a meditating position flaunting his well-chiseled body.

Dhruv looks absolutely handsome and intriguing as he looks on fearlessly. On the other hand, in the reel, he is shown as an individual full of life and spirituality, which has left fans in awe who are now super excited to see what the actor and the entire team have in store for them. Sharing the poster and reel, Karthik Subbaraj, the director of the film tweeted, "DADA !! The Son of #Mahaan #DhruvPosterReel #மகான்_மகன்_தாதா #DHRUVasDADA #SonofMahaan #DaDa."

Mahaan marks the first on-screen collaboration of the father-son duo. If reports are anything to go by, the film depicts a cat and mouse game between a deadly gangster and a young police officer, played by Vikram and Dhruv respectively. Reportedly, the 55-year-old actor will be seen playing a partial negative character this time. Bobby Simha is playing a key role in the film. The other cast members of the thriller include Simran, Muthukumar, Sananth and Vani Bhojan.

Backed by Seven Screen Studios, Mahaan has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Cinematographer Shreyaas Krishna and editor Vivek Harshan are also part of the technical team. The thriller is expected to hit the screens by the end of 2021.