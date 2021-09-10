Dikkiloona Twitter Review: Are Audiences Impressed With Santhanam’s Latest Film?

Santhanam's latest release Dikkiloona has become the current talk of the talk. The comedy entertainer was released today (September 10) on ZEE5. Despite having a neck and neck contest with several festival releases including Laabam, Tuck Jagadish and NET, the film has been able to make an impression on the audience. The film directed by Karthik Yogi has been getting impressive reviews from critics. Netizens have also been sharing their thoughts regarding the film and most of them have given it a huge thumbs up.

Reportedly, the film revolves around a frustrated youngster who wishes to go back in time to stop his wedding as it turns out a troubled one at present. Produced by KS Sinish and Kotapadi J Rajesh under KJR Studios, the film features an extensive star cast that includes Anagha, Shirin Kanchwala, Yogi Babu, Anandaraj, Nizhalgal Ravi, Rajendran, Munishkanth, Sha Ra, Arun Alexander and Prasanth. Notably, former Indian cricketer, Harbhajan Singh is also a part of the film. For the unversed, Dikkiloona marks his second Tamil film. He was previously seen in Thiruvalluvar Consultancy Services (TCS), a web series. Singh will next be seen in Losliya-Arjun Sarja's Friendship.

Bigg Boss Tamil 5: Namitha Marimuthu To Priyanka Deshpande, Here's The List Of Probable Contestants

Laabam Twitter Review: Audiences Heap Praises On Vijay Sethupathi-Shruti Haasan Starrer!

Coming back to Dikkiloona, the film was initially slated to release in April 2020, however, the plan was postponed owing to the pandemic. The film has now released after almost two years of its maiden announcement, which was done in September 2019.

The technical team of Santhanam-starrer include cinematographer Arvi, editor Jomin and music director Yuvan Shankar Raja. Talking about music, the film's four songs have been released so far including 'Cycle Wheela Pola', 'Manja Colouru Kuruvi', 'Per Vachalum Vaikama Ponalum' and 'Yedhum Sollade'.

Planning to watch Dikkiloona this weekend? Find out what Twitterati has to say!