MasterChef Tamil: Start Date, TV Timings & Live Streaming Details Of The Vijay Sethupathi Show

One of the highly anticipated reality shows MasterChef Tamil is all set to hit the mini-screens soon. The Tamil version of the world's popular culinary show will be hosted by Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi. With the Super Deluxe actor hosting the show, MasterChef will be able to garner more attention of the mini-screen audiences and even spiking TRPs (Television Rating Point).

The makers have already dropped multiple promos of the show which also displayed the humongous set including the mini-market and the kitchen area where the contestants will be performing to finally achieve the coveted title. The debut season of the reality show will be judged by popular celebrity chefs Aarthi Sampath, Harish Rao and Koushik S.

MasterChef Tamil will premiere on August 7, 2021 (Sunday) at 9.30 pm on Sun TV. The show will be aired every Saturday and Sunday at 9.30 pm.

In case you miss the latest episodes of the show, you can stream it online via the Sun NXT app, where you can find the latest and previous episodes of the current season. Backed by Innovative Film Academy and Endemol Shine India, the show will be reportedly shot at Innovative Film City in Bengaluru. The details regarding the contestants of MasterChef Tamil are yet to be revealed by the makers. According to reports, the judges have already selected the contestants for the brand new season through the final audition.

MasterChef Tamil To Go On Air From August; Host Vijay Sethupathi Reveals About His Culinary Skills!

MasterChef Telugu Promo Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia Is Out, Vijay Sethupathi Makes A Cameo

The reality show also has other south counterparts. MasterChef Telugu has already been announced. The Telugu version will be hosted by Tamannaah Bhatia. Though there are reports about Malayalam and Kannada versions, an official announcement is awaited. Reportedly, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Kichcha Sudeep respectively will be hosting the shows.