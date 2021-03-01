Mayakkam Enna Actress Richa Gangopadhyay To Welcome Her First Child Soon!

Richa Gangopadhyay, the former actress, had made a mark in the Tamil film industry with her performances in Mayakkam Enna and Osthi. However, she shocked her fans by retiring from acting and moving to the USA at the peak of her career. Richa Gangopadhyay later married her MBA classmate Joe Langella in 2019 and settled down in California.

Interestingly, the actress is now making headlines after she recently took to her official Twitter page, to announce her first pregnancy. Richa Gangopadhyay, who is all excited about the new phase in her life, wrote: "We've been keeping a LITTLE secret 🤫 Joe and I are so excited to finally share with everyone.... BABY LANGELLA COMING THIS JUNE! Our hearts are so full of happiness and gratitude 🌺. We can't wait to meet our little bundle of joy! 👶🏻💖🤰🏻."

Richa Gangopadhyay's announcement has left her fans, who have been missing her on the silver screen, is an absolute joy. The followers are now showering the Mayakkam Enna actress and her husband Joe Langella with congratulatory messages.

Richa Gangopadhyay, who was born in New Delhi and bought up in the USA, entered the showbiz after she won the Miss India USA pageant of 2007. She made her acting debut in 2010 with the Telugu movie Leader. The talented actress made her Tamil debut in 2011 with the Selvaraghavan director Dhanush movie Mayakkam Enna.

Richa earned rave reviews for her performance as Yamini in the movie. She later appeared in Osthe, the Simbu starrer which was an official remake of Bollywood blockbuster Dabangg. The actress retired from the films in 2013 and moved back to the USA, to concentrate on her higher studies.

