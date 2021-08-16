Ponniyin Selvan: Cast Member Shares A Massive Update!

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan has yet again made headlines, this time for a massive reason. Apparently, actor Rahman on Sunday (August 15) took to his Twitter handle to share a big update about the film's shooting.

Sharing a lovely picture of himself from Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City, the star revealed that 75 percent of the film's shooting has been completed so far. He tweeted, "Shoot in progress. @ponniyinn_selvan, it's magnanimous! 75% completed. Looking forward to watch in theatres only."

Rahman's latest tweet has surely left fans amazed, who are now eagerly waiting for an official update from the makers of Ponniyin Selvan.

Earlier, the film's complete cast and character details had leaked online. The list consisted names of as many as 21 actors including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Karthi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prakash Raj, Jayaram and many others. Remarks including replacements and antagonists were also mentioned in the list. It also claimed that Aishwarya Rai is playing the lead antagonist in the period drama, which had surprised and even excited many. The actress will be playing the role of Nandini in Ponniyin Selvan. Interestingly, Rahman will be seen as Parthibendra Pallavar in the period drama.

Ponniyin Selvan: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan To Play The Main Antagonist In Mani Ratnam's Film?

Prakash Raj Shares A Selfie From Hospital Bed Post Successful Surgery; Says 'Back In Action Soon'

The film is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil literary novel Ponniyin Selvan. The Mani Ratnam directorial is backed by Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions. Jointly written by Ratnam, Elango Kumaravel and B Jeyamohan, the film also features Sarath Kumar, Sobhita, Riyaz Khan, Kishore, Ashwin, Mohanram, Rahman, Vikram Prabhu and Lal. Ponniyin Selvan has music composed by AR Rahman.

Talking about actor Rahman's project, he will next be seen in Tamil films including Operation Arapaima, Sarvadhikari, Jana Gana Mana, Naadaga Medai and Thuparivaalan 2. His other language films are Ente Sathyanweshana Pareekshakal, Blue and Seetimaarr.