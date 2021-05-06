Thalapathy 65 Actress Pooja Hegde Tests Negative For COVID-19; To Join Vijay & Team For The Next Schedule

Pooja Hegde, who tested positive for COVID-19 a few days back took to her social media handle yesterday (May 5) to share a piece of news with her countless fans. Sharing a lovely picture of herself, the actress revealed that she has defeated the virus by testing negative.

Thanking her fans for all the wishes showered on her during the tough time, she wrote, "Thank you for all the love ya'll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona's butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it's magic. Forever grateful Stay safe out there."

Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! 😃 yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful ❤️ Stay safe out there 😷🤗 pic.twitter.com/6odhfanIax — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 5, 2021

In the picture shared, the diva can be seen all smiles as she poses in casual wear. Well, fans are highly elated with her latest update and are eagerly waiting to witness her on big screen very soon.

Also Read: Thalapathy 65: Young Mollywood Actor To Join The Cast Of Vijay-Pooja Hegde Starrer?

It is no secret that the actress' working schedule is super packed, as she has signed multiple Bollywood projects along with a few south films starring the biggies of the respective industries. It is to be noted that many North Indian states have already imposed strict restrictions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and considering the same, the actress will reportedly focus on her south films. As per the latest report, Pooja Hegde will soon join Vijay and team for shooting the next schedule of Nelson Dilipkumar's #Thalapathy65. Reportedly, the team will start shooting in Chennai. It is said that a huge shopping mall has been set in a film city there to shoot an important sequence of the film.

Also Read: Thalapathy 65: Team To Wrap Up Georgia Schedule By April 26; Vijay & Pooja Hegde To Shoot For A Dance Number?

For the unversed, Vijay and Pooja Hegde recently wrapped up the first schedule of #Thalapathy65 in Georgia. Backed by Sun Pictures, the film will also feature Yogi Babu in a key role.

On a related note, Pooja Hegde's other upcoming projects include Radhe Shyam, Most Eligible Bachelor, Acharya along with Bollywood films Cirkus and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.